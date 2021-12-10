UrduPoint.com

Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals On Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:38 PM

Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

Russia does not rule out an asymmetric response if the United States does not respond to its proposals on security guarantees, Moscow has all the necessary means, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia does not rule out an asymmetric response if the United States does not respond to its proposals on security guarantees, Moscow has all the necessary means, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are still focused on diplomatic solutions to various kinds of problems and the settlement of the situation by diplomatic means. Asymmetric response from our side may follow in the worst case. There is enough of resources for normalizing what is happening, albeit at a new level of risks, but still to guarantee our security. Our military colleagues have all the means necessary for this," Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

He added that the Russian side was "confident in its strength."

"We are confident in the reliability of our defense, our armed forces have opportunities for solving any problems, so there are no questions here. The question is whether the opponents on the other side are ready to perceive reality in all its depth and anxiety and still not go further along the path of increasing confrontation, building up tension, and go to the algorithm for finding agreements," Ryabkov noted.

