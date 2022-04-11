Russia May Receive Back Landing Module of Canceled ExoMars Mission in 2 Months - Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Russian landing module Kazachok of the canceled Russian-European mission ExoMars 2022 can return to Russia within two or three months, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, told Sputnik on Monday.

"It belongs to Russia, so they (Europe) must return it. Of course, in the conditions when they arrange provocations in media regarding the actions of our armed forces, it is difficult to say that we can cross the customs border and return the module. The resolution of this issue will take some time, maybe a month or two or three," Rogozin said.

Rogozin noted that after receiving the module, Russian experts will assess its condition, after which it will be decided whether the module can be used for the next launch.

Roskosmos will have to figure out whether it will be able to launch the mission on its own or attract foreign investors, Rogozin said.

In March, the European Space Agency confirmed its compliance with the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia over Ukraine. The agency acknowledged that sanctions targeting the Russian economy and technological sector make the launch of the Russian-European mission ExoMars in 2022 very unlikely.

The ExoMars mission was originally planned for launch in 2018, but was postponed twice - first until 2020 and then until 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch window for traveling from Earth to Mars opens every two years.