Russia May Release New Multi-Variant COVID-19 Vaccine by Fall - Gamaleya Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A newly developed Russian COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants may be released by fall if clinical trials turn successful, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry approved clinical trials of the new vaccine.

"The first and second phases of clinical trials should take 3 to 3.5 months, and then we will evaluate the efficacy. I think that it will be in civilian circulation, in wide circulation by fall if everything goes well," Gintsburg said.

The microbiologist noted that it is a new polyvalent vaccine containing virus-like particles, meaning that it contains two or more strains of the same antigen without a live virus. He added that the Center will be combining different strains of coronavirus in the vaccine, including Delta and Omicron.

The vaccine will have two components, Gintsburg said, adding that two doses are required to multiply memory cells and to increase the specificity of antibodies.