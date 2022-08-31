Russia May Respond Symmetrically or Asymmetrically to EU Decision on Visas - Grushko

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The decision of the European Union to suspend the facilitated visa regime with Russia will not remain without consequences, Moscow can respond with both symmetrical and asymmetric measures, which are not expected in Brussels if they decide to "shoot themselves in the foot" once again, then this is their choice, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU countries had reached a political agreement to completely suspend visa facilitation with Russia, but that certain categories of Russian citizens would still be able to obtain EU visas.

"Violation, circumvention or withdrawal of the EU from the visa facilitation agreement with Russia will not remain without consequences.

We ourselves will decide whether the measures will be symmetrical, asymmetric or some other that the EU does not expect. If Brussels decided to shoot itself in the foot it's their choice," Grushko said.

"Having stopped air and other communications with Russia in order to deprive EU citizens of the opportunity to visit our country, work for us, who are they punishing? Wildness and shame for 'enlightened Europe.' The West jumped out of their pants to include a provision on freedom of movement in the Helsinki Final Act. The 'authoritarian USSR' agreed to this. As well as to freedom of information. Now the EU is busy building fences," the senior diplomat added.