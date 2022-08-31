UrduPoint.com

Russia May Respond Symmetrically Or Asymmetrically To EU Decision On Visas - Grushko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Russia May Respond Symmetrically or Asymmetrically to EU Decision on Visas - Grushko

The decision of the European Union to suspend the facilitated visa regime with Russia will not remain without consequences, Moscow can respond with both symmetrical and asymmetric measures, which are not expected in Brussels if they decide to "shoot themselves in the foot" once again, then this is their choice, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The decision of the European Union to suspend the facilitated visa regime with Russia will not remain without consequences, Moscow can respond with both symmetrical and asymmetric measures, which are not expected in Brussels if they decide to "shoot themselves in the foot" once again, then this is their choice, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU countries had reached a political agreement to completely suspend visa facilitation with Russia, but that certain categories of Russian citizens would still be able to obtain EU visas.

"Violation, circumvention or withdrawal of the EU from the visa facilitation agreement with Russia will not remain without consequences.

We ourselves will decide whether the measures will be symmetrical, asymmetric or some other that the EU does not expect. If Brussels decided to shoot itself in the foot it's their choice," Grushko said.

"Having stopped air and other communications with Russia in order to deprive EU citizens of the opportunity to visit our country, work for us, who are they punishing? Wildness and shame for 'enlightened Europe.' The West jumped out of their pants to include a provision on freedom of movement in the Helsinki Final Act. The 'authoritarian USSR' agreed to this. As well as to freedom of information. Now the EU is busy building fences," the senior diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe European Union Visit Brussels Helsinki Visa From Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister orders restoration of flood-hit roa ..

Prime Minister orders restoration of flood-hit road infrastructure by Friday

1 minute ago
 IAEA wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuc ..

IAEA wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuclear plant

1 minute ago
 Polish-Belarusian Border Barrier to Be Completed T ..

Polish-Belarusian Border Barrier to Be Completed This Fall - Deputy Interior Min ..

4 minutes ago
 250 people died, 0.5 million cattle killed by rece ..

250 people died, 0.5 million cattle killed by recent floods in Balochistan: Ziau ..

4 minutes ago
 US House Majority Leader Says Gorbachev 'Transform ..

US House Majority Leader Says Gorbachev 'Transformational Figure for His Country ..

4 minutes ago
 Greenhouse gas, sea levels at record in 2021: US a ..

Greenhouse gas, sea levels at record in 2021: US agency

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.