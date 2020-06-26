UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Resume International Air Flights In July - Transport Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Russia May Resume International Air Flights in July - Transport Minister

Russia may resume international air travel in July after it makes sure that domestic flights are safe, Transport Minister Evgeny Ditrich said Friday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia may resume international air travel in July after it makes sure that domestic flights are safe, Transport Minister Evgeny Ditrich said Friday.

"I have expressed hope that this resumption could be possible in July ... The hope is still alive. Once we have made sure that domestic flights are safe, we can let our citizens go back to the endless vastness of the international skies," Ditrich said.

Related Topics

Russia May July

Recent Stories

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

2 minutes ago

UK teen who threw French boy off London gallery ja ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan & China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas cash relief for 13 ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case pertaining ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeepers asked to religiously follow SOPs again ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.