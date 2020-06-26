Russia May Resume International Air Flights in July - Transport Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia may resume international air travel in July after it makes sure that domestic flights are safe, Transport Minister Evgeny Ditrich said Friday.

"I have expressed hope that this resumption could be possible in July ... The hope is still alive. Once we have made sure that domestic flights are safe, we can let our citizens go back to the endless vastness of the international skies," Ditrich said.