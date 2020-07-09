UrduPoint.com
Russia May Resume International Flights In August - Travel Industry Union

Russia May Resume International Flights in August - Travel Industry Union

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia may resume regular direct flights to foreign destinations, most likely to member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in August, Russian Union of Travel Industry President Andrei Ignatyev said on Thursday.

Earlier in July, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) extended a temporary ban on international flights until August 1. The flights were initially halted in late March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Until August 1, Rosaviatsiya does not plan any international flights, they are prohibited.

But on July 27, according to our data, terminal D of the [Moscow] Sheremetyevo [airport] will be getting ready for flights. Perhaps, sometime in August, international flights will begin," Ignatyev told reporters.

The travel industry union president added that direct flights to and from CIS countries were likely to resume first.

Moreover, Ignatyev also said that charter flights to international destinations were likely to be allowed again after the end of the summer tourist season.

