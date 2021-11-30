UrduPoint.com

Russia May Retaliate If Attack Complexes Threatening Moscow Appear In Ukraine - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:46 PM

Russia has already the capabilities to retaliate to the possible appearance in Ukraine of attack complexes threatening Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"If some kind of attack complexes appear on the territory of Ukraine, the flight time to Moscow will be 7-10 minutes, and in the case of placing hypersonic weapons (it will be) 5 minutes .

.. What should we do? Then we will have to create something similar in relation to those who threaten us so. Can you imagine? And we can do it now," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

