Russia May Retaliate Kiev's Termination Of Land Rental Agreements - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:03 AM

Russia May Retaliate Kiev's Termination of Land Rental Agreements - Foreign Ministry

Moscow reserves the right to retaliatory measures after Kiev's unfriendly decision to terminate land rental agreements with the Russian diplomatic mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow reserves the right to retaliatory measures after Kiev's unfriendly decision to terminate land rental agreements with the Russian diplomatic mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On May 27, the Kiev administration notified the Russian Embassy in Ukraine that the Kiev City Council had decided to terminate rental agreements for three land plots in Kiev and intended for the construction of a residential building, a garage, consular department premises and the ambassador's residence.

"We immediately sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in which we disagreed with the decisions of the Kiev City Council and urged the Ukrainian side to give them an official assessment," the ministry said.

It noted that Kiev, in violation of generally accepted norms of diplomatic behavior, should not forget about the principle of reciprocity, which underlies the relations of civilized countries.

"In the face of Kiev's hostile actions, the Russian side reserves the right to appropriate retaliatory measures," it emphasized.

The ministry recalled that the rental agreements had been concluded in 1999 pursuant to a November 19, 1998, agreement between the governments of Russia and Ukraine on the conditions for the placement and servicing of each other's diplomatic missions, in respect of which the Ukrainian side confirmed that "each valid contract is binding on its parties and must be carried out in good faith."

