Russia May Return to Geneva Platform for Syrian Talks If Logistics Restored - Diplomat

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russia may review a return to the Geneva platform for the talks on Syria if logistical issues are resolved, because Moscow has already received guarantees from the Swiss government ensuring non-discrimination toward Russian representatives abroad, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

"If we manage to settle the transit matter and directly access Geneva with the help of (UN Special Envoy for Syria) Geir Pedersen, I think our leadership will consider returning to the Geneva platform," Lavrentyev said.

The diplomat also said that Moscow had already received guarantees from the Swiss authorities on the cancellation of discriminatory restrictions and measures against Russian representatives abroad.

"They (Switzerland) will provide full support and assistance to our representatives," Lavrentyev said.

He added that it would be better to hold the next session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee not in Geneva but at another location, and indicated that it may take place approximately in mid-January.

In July, Lavrentyev said that Geneva should no longer host meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee as Switzerland was not neutral anymore, due to its treatment of Russian diplomats. Pedersen, in turn, said that holding the constitutional committee's meeting in Geneva on July 25-29 was "no longer possible."

Switzerland has joined EU sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, however, Bern has also vetoed several requests by German authorities to re-export to Ukraine Swiss-made ammunition and machinery.