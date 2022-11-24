UrduPoint.com

Russia May Return To Geneva Platform For Syrian Talks If Logistics Restored - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Russia May Return to Geneva Platform for Syrian Talks If Logistics Restored - Diplomat

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russia may review a return to the Geneva platform for the talks on Syria if logistical issues are resolved, because Moscow has already received guarantees from the Swiss government ensuring non-discrimination toward Russian representatives abroad, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

"If we manage to settle the transit matter and directly access Geneva with the help of (UN Special Envoy for Syria) Geir Pedersen, I think our leadership will consider returning to the Geneva platform," Lavrentyev said.

The diplomat also said that Moscow had already received guarantees from the Swiss authorities on the cancellation of discriminatory restrictions and measures against Russian representatives abroad.

"They (Switzerland) will provide full support and assistance to our representatives," Lavrentyev said.

He added that it would be better to hold the next session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee not in Geneva but at another location, and indicated that it may take place approximately in mid-January.

In July, Lavrentyev said that Geneva should no longer host meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee as Switzerland was not neutral anymore, due to its treatment of Russian diplomats. Pedersen, in turn, said that holding the constitutional committee's meeting in Geneva on July 25-29 was "no longer possible."

Switzerland has joined EU sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, however, Bern has also vetoed several requests by German authorities to re-export to Ukraine Swiss-made ammunition and machinery.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia German Bern Geneva Switzerland May July From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

5 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

13 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

13 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

13 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.