Russia May Seek To Built New START Treaty Extension With Cooperation - Top Intel Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 08:04 PM

Russia May Seek to Built New START Treaty Extension With Cooperation - Top Intel official

The US believes Russia will seek to build on the extension of the new START treaty with bilateral cooperation over the next year, including talks on strategic stability, Director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, said in a testimony to the Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US believes Russia will seek to build on the extension of the new START treaty with bilateral cooperation over the next year, including talks on strategic stability, Director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, said in a testimony to the Congress on Thursday.

"Over the next year, Russia may seek to build on the February 2021 extension of the New START treaty with new bilateral cooperation on select issues that meet Russian strategic interests, such as talks on strategic stability," Berrier said.

