Russia May Sell Be-200 Amphibious Aircraft to Southeast Asian Countries - Official

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia is completing negotiations on selling the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to Southeast Asian countries, Yury Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday.

"Negotiations on this aircraft with a number of countries in Southeast Asia are in the final stages," Grudinin, who was the CEO of Beriev Aircraft Company until April, told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in the French city of Le Bourget.

Earlier, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a parent company for both Beriev and Ilyushin, announced plans to supply the aircraft to India, Chile and the United States.

In 2016, Beriev Aircraft Company and China's Leader Energy Aircraft Manufacturing Co. Ltd signed a contract on the delivery of two Be-200 aircraft. Grudinin later said that the Be-200 production could be localized in China.

The Be-200 was designed by Beriev Aircraft Company and built by Irkut Corporation. The planes are currently used by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in firefighting, patrolling, and search and rescue operations. The aircraft can hold 12,000 liters (3,170 gallons) of water and is able to transport 42 tonnes of cargo. It is capable of landing both on ground and on water.