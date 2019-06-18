UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Sell Be-200 Amphibious Aircraft To Southeast Asian Countries - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

Russia May Sell Be-200 Amphibious Aircraft to Southeast Asian Countries - Official

Russia is completing negotiations on selling the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to Southeast Asian countries, Yury Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia is completing negotiations on selling the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to Southeast Asian countries, Yury Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday.

"Negotiations on this aircraft with a number of countries in Southeast Asia are in the final stages," Grudinin, who was the CEO of Beriev Aircraft Company until April, told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in the French city of Le Bourget.

Earlier, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a parent company for both Beriev and Ilyushin, announced plans to supply the aircraft to India, Chile and the United States.

In 2016, Beriev Aircraft Company and China's Leader Energy Aircraft Manufacturing Co. Ltd signed a contract on the delivery of two Be-200 aircraft. Grudinin later said that the Be-200 production could be localized in China.

The Be-200 was designed by Beriev Aircraft Company and built by Irkut Corporation. The planes are currently used by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in firefighting, patrolling, and search and rescue operations. The aircraft can hold 12,000 liters (3,170 gallons) of water and is able to transport 42 tonnes of cargo. It is capable of landing both on ground and on water.

Related Topics

India Water Russia China Company Paris Chile United States April 2016 Asia

Recent Stories

‘Raasta’ App, providing traffic solutions to n ..

4 minutes ago

UPDATE - Syria Not Striving for Military Confronta ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary to Hold Working ..

2 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to facilitate Pilgrims: Ghulam ..

2 minutes ago

Nazim distributes helmets, cups among drivers, mot ..

2 minutes ago

Second bench hearing bail plea of Speaker Sindh As ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.