Russia May Send Military Experts Back To Venezuela - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Russia May Send Military Experts Back to Venezuela - Deputy Foreign Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russian military experts have completed their mission in Venezuela but may return if the South American country needs their services, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday.

"It depends on whether there is a need for them. The tasks that the groups that worked here [in Venezuela] recently have been accomplished. If the situation requires their additional efforts or if things have been left unfinished, this will be done," he told reporters during a visit to Caracas.

