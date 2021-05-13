UrduPoint.com
Russia May Send Note Of Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty To Depositories In May - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:19 AM

Russia May Send Note of Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty to Depositories in May - Ryabkov

Moscow does not rule out that it may send a withdrawal note to the depositories of the Open Skies Treaty, Canada and Hungary, before the end of the month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Moscow does not rule out that it may send a withdrawal note to the depositories of the Open Skies Treaty, Canada and Hungary, before the end of the month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"There is such possibility.

But in order for it to move from probability to the plane of practical action, you must first ensure the adoption of the draft Federal law on denunciation of the treaty in the State Duma and then get its approval in the Federation Council, then the text will be submitted for consideration to the president, who completes the internal procedures with the act of his signature," Ryabkov said.

