Russia May Send Small Number of Satellites to Iran - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia could send a small number of satellites to Iran as the two countries enjoy close ties, the head of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation, Yuri Borisov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have good ties with Iran. In August 2022, we launched a satellite at their request. There are prospects on (supplying) a small number of satellites," Borisov said.

There are also plans to expand this type of cooperation with countries such as Angola, Algeria, Vietnam and several Arab states as well, the Roscosmos chief added.

On August 9, Russia put into orbit the Khayyam Earth remote sensing satellite developed by Russian enterprises to order for Iran, using the Russian Soyuz-2.

1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage. Borisov called the launch a milestone in the Russian-Iranian partnership.

In October, Russia conducted another successful satellite launch as part of cooperation with foreign partners. A Proton-M rocket was launched from the Baikonur space center with the AngoSat-2 telecommunications satellite built in Russia at Angola's request. It was intended to replace the AngoSat-1, communication with which was lost shortly after launch in late 2017.