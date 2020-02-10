UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Soon Receive China Coronavirus Strain For Study - Popova

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

Russia May Soon Receive China Coronavirus Strain for Study - Popova

Russia needs a strain of coronavirus for study, the issue will soon be resolved, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia needs a strain of coronavirus for study, the issue will soon be resolved, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection, said Monday.

"We need a variant of the virus, I think this issue will be resolved soon," Popova told reporters.

She clarified that there are various possible algorithms, and Russian experts use all available methods.

Popova also said that the Chinese medics have tested the Russian test-systems for the detection of coronavirus, and confirmed their effectiveness.

"Our Chinese colleagues took our test-system, tested it completely independently in their laboratory conditions and proved its high level of efficiency," she stressed.

Related Topics

Russia China All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Hopes Gas Deal With Ukraine to Lead to Prog ..

5 minutes ago

KP government finalizes names of new parliamentary ..

5 minutes ago

LNG case/Narowal Sports city case: Court adjourns ..

5 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail extends of Ahsan Iqbal's brother

5 minutes ago

Russian Envoy Slams US Ideas on Comprehensive Nucl ..

17 minutes ago

Singapore Plans to Start Testing Vaccine Against C ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.