Russia May Soon Receive China Coronavirus Strain for Study - Popova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia needs a strain of coronavirus for study, the issue will soon be resolved, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection, said Monday.

"We need a variant of the virus, I think this issue will be resolved soon," Popova told reporters.

She clarified that there are various possible algorithms, and Russian experts use all available methods.

Popova also said that the Chinese medics have tested the Russian test-systems for the detection of coronavirus, and confirmed their effectiveness.

"Our Chinese colleagues took our test-system, tested it completely independently in their laboratory conditions and proved its high level of efficiency," she stressed.