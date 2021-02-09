UrduPoint.com
Russia May Soon Send Coronavirus Vaccine For Diplomats, Citizens In US - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:53 PM

Russia May Soon Send Coronavirus Vaccine for Diplomats, Citizens in US - Ambassador

Russia may soon send the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its diplomatic personnel and Russian citizens who reside in the United States, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia may soon send the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its diplomatic personnel and Russian citizens who reside in the United States, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Moscow has responded positively to our appeal for vaccination. I think we have a good chance to see a vaccine here in the near future," Antonov said.

The ambassador added that the embassy would also like to be able to offer vaccine shots to Russian citizens who reside in the United States and called on both countries to join forces in their fight against the pandemic.

"The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized and continues to say that we do not need a vaccine war, we do not need a war between doctors. We need cooperation. We have said many times that we could do so much more to save sick people, to protect the US and Russian populations if we cooperate," Antonov said.

Although Sputnik V was slow to take off amid a lack of information about the vaccine, interest shot up after peer-reviewed trial results published last week showed it was almost 92 percent effective against the novel coronavirus.

