UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Start Conducting COVID-19 Immunity Tests This Week - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Russia May Start Conducting COVID-19 Immunity Tests This Week - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia may start conducting tests to detect immunity to COVID-19 later this week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russia may start conducting tests to detect immunity to COVID-19 later this week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

She noted that test systems of this kind could also help measure the herd immunity.

"I think we will launch it next week [the interview was recorded late last week], we will try to see what we have managed to receive as a result of these two months of the development of the situation around the disease in Russia," Golikova said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Immunity Turkish Lira May

Recent Stories

4 arrested on pocketing Ehsaas aid, Rs 500,000, de ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA's DWP meeting convene for PC-1 approval of te ..

2 minutes ago

Ensuring relief for labourers, daily-wagers top pr ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss UNSC5 Summit - Kremli ..

25 seconds ago

Nearly 1 million students return to school in Chin ..

28 seconds ago

KP govt rejects news about missing of 1100 zaireen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.