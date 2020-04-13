Russia May Start Conducting COVID-19 Immunity Tests This Week - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia may start conducting tests to detect immunity to COVID-19 later this week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

She noted that test systems of this kind could also help measure the herd immunity.

"I think we will launch it next week [the interview was recorded late last week], we will try to see what we have managed to receive as a result of these two months of the development of the situation around the disease in Russia," Golikova said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.