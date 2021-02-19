Russia May Start Delivering Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine to African Union in May - RDIF

Russia may start delivering its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the African Union in May, with the bulk of supplies set to start in June, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russia may start delivering its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the African Union in May, with the bulk of supplies set to start in June, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Africa Medical Supplies Platform announced it had received from Russia a proposal to supply 300 million doses of the vaccine.

"Partial deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to the African Union may start in May, but the major part will begin in June 2021," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.