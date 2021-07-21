UrduPoint.com
Russia May Start Exporting Su-34 Bomber In 2023

Wed 21st July 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia may begin selling its cutting-edge Sukhoi Su-34 bomber abroad in 2023, Alexander Mikheev, the chief of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Wednesday.

"We may begin exporting [Su-34s] starting 2023. Rosoboronexport is currently making pre-contractual arrangements to promote this plane in African and Asia-Pacific countries," Mikheev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

The jet has attracted considerable attention, especially after the Russian Aerospace Forces deployed it during the anti-terrorism campaign in Syria, the Rosoboronexport chief noted.

The Su-34 is designed to destroy ground, surface and air targets as well as air defense-protected infrastructure, despite enemy resistance and regardless of the time of the day and meteorological conditions. The bomber can also perform air reconnaissance missions.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place outside Moscow from July 20-25. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the event.

