UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Start Flight Tests Of Krylo-SV Carrier's Reusable Stage In 2020 - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:57 PM

Russia May Start Flight Tests of Krylo-SV Carrier's Reusable Stage in 2020 - Developer

Russia may start conducting flight tests of the reusable stage of its first-ever reusable ultralight carrier rocket Krylo-SV in 2020 already, Myasishcev Design Bureau Management Director's Aide Oleg Roskin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia may start conducting flight tests of the reusable stage of its first-ever reusable ultralight carrier rocket Krylo-SV in 2020 already, Myasishcev Design Bureau Management Director's Aide Oleg Roskin said on Monday.

"According to our plans, we want to enter the horizontal flight [stage] next year," Roskin said at the Eurasian Aerospace Congress in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia May Congress 2020

Recent Stories

Three People Hospitalized After Shooting in Southe ..

3 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi closes in on F2 world title with vi ..

15 minutes ago

Russia to Certainly Respond to US Intermediate-Ran ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Unveil Rocket Engine for Sending Mission ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Follows Abkhaz Presidential Election, Expe ..

6 minutes ago

Pilot search as Spain military plane crashes at se ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.