MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia may start conducting flight tests of the reusable stage of its first-ever reusable ultralight carrier rocket Krylo-SV in 2020 already, Myasishcev Design Bureau Management Director's Aide Oleg Roskin said on Monday.

"According to our plans, we want to enter the horizontal flight [stage] next year," Roskin said at the Eurasian Aerospace Congress in Moscow.