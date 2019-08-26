Russia May Start Flight Tests Of Krylo-SV Carrier's Reusable Stage In 2020 - Developer
Mon 26th August 2019
Russia may start conducting flight tests of the reusable stage of its first-ever reusable ultralight carrier rocket Krylo-SV in 2020 already, Myasishcev Design Bureau Management Director's Aide Oleg Roskin said on Monday
"According to our plans, we want to enter the horizontal flight [stage] next year," Roskin said at the Eurasian Aerospace Congress in Moscow.