Russia May Start Negotiating Hydrogen Supplies With EU - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia may start negotiating hydrogen supplies with the European Union in the future, since the trend is shifting towards alternative energy sources, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think that Europe will need Russian energy resources for a long time. At the same time, the emphasis can be shifted from some types of energy to others. I believe we will start negotiations on hydrogen [supplies] in the future.

This is also a highly promising area of cooperation with the EU and with our Asian partners," Birichevsky said.

The Russian government is working on boosting hydrogen production and export. In October, a roadmap for Russia's development of hydrogen energy for the period until 2024 was approved, which stipulates that Russia should become one of the global leaders in hydrogen production and export and be exporting 2 million tonnes annually by 2035.