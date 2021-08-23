UrduPoint.com

Russia May Start Negotiating Hydrogen Supplies With EU - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia May Start Negotiating Hydrogen Supplies With EU - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia may start negotiating hydrogen supplies with the European Union in the future, since the trend is shifting towards alternative energy sources, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think that Europe will need Russian energy resources for a long time. At the same time, the emphasis can be shifted from some types of energy to others. I believe we will start negotiations on hydrogen [supplies] in the future.

This is also a highly promising area of cooperation with the EU and with our Asian partners," Birichevsky said.

The Russian government is working on boosting hydrogen production and export. In October, a roadmap for Russia's development of hydrogen energy for the period until 2024 was approved, which stipulates that Russia should become one of the global leaders in hydrogen production and export and be exporting 2 million tonnes annually by 2035.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Same May October From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special e ..

Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special era: UAE Ambassador to China

11 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

11 minutes ago
 Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after lau ..

Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

31 minutes ago
 The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equ ..

The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equipped with the latest technolo ..

31 minutes ago
 Frequencies for the OIC Extraordinary Meeting to D ..

Frequencies for the OIC Extraordinary Meeting to Discuss Ongoing Situation in Af ..

40 minutes ago
 At the Invitation of Saudi Arabia, OIC Holds an Em ..

At the Invitation of Saudi Arabia, OIC Holds an Emergency Meeting to Discuss the ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.