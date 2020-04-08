Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus by June - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia may start overcoming the coronavirus crisis by the beginning of summer if the situation develops in a good way, the head of the Federal Biomedical Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Wednesday.

"We have to tide over from 10 to 14 days, and we will reach plateau, after which a slow decline will start ...

We registered the first cases in the end of February, and the process started developing quite intensely on March 1. If the situation develops in a favorable way, we should start overcoming the situation slowly by the beginning of June," Skvortsova said, as aired by Channel One.

Skvortsova has previously said that Russia's coronavirus outbreak is developing in quite a fortunate way.

The country has confirmed over 8,600 COVID-19 cases so far, with 63 fatalities.