UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus By June - Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus by June - Health Official

Russia may start overcoming the coronavirus crisis by the beginning of summer if the situation develops in a good way, the head of the Federal Biomedical Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia may start overcoming the coronavirus crisis by the beginning of summer if the situation develops in a good way, the head of the Federal Biomedical Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Wednesday.

"We have to tide over from 10 to 14 days, and we will reach plateau, after which a slow decline will start ...

We registered the first cases in the end of February, and the process started developing quite intensely on March 1. If the situation develops in a favorable way, we should start overcoming the situation slowly by the beginning of June," Skvortsova said, as aired by Channel One.

Skvortsova has previously said that Russia's coronavirus outbreak is developing in quite a fortunate way.

The country has confirmed over 8,600 COVID-19 cases so far, with 63 fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia February March May June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Slams Ex-US Diplomats for Claims ..

8 minutes ago

RDA to distribute Rashan bags among 1,000 deservin ..

8 minutes ago

No traces of locusts nurturing found in Bahawalpur ..

8 minutes ago

AMC to get PCR testing bio-safety cabinet faciliti ..

1 minute ago

Wuhan opens, sparking hope despite rising global d ..

1 minute ago

34 test positive of 37 admitted at Tayyip Erdogan ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.