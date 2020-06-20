UrduPoint.com
Russia May Start Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Fall - Gamalei Research Center

Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:41 PM

Russia May Start Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in Fall - Gamalei Research Center

Russia may begin producing a vaccine against COVID-19 this fall, the director of the Gamalei National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russia may begin producing a vaccine against COVID-19 this fall, the director of the Gamalei National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Saturday.

The vaccine trials are carried out jointly by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Gamalei Research Center.

"Production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine may begin in the fall of 2020. More than 4,000 blood plasma samples were analyzed using the test system for the COVID-19 immunity created by the Gamalei Center," Gintsburg said, as quoted by the press service of the Defense Ministry.

