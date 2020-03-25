Russia May Supply to Latin America, Africa Mobile Hospitals to Combat COVID-19 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A number of Latin American and North African countries have sent Russia requests for mobile hospitals to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Proekt-Technika Corporation developing the systems told Sputnik.

"In connection with the global epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus, the number of countries having infected people is increasing.

Proekt Technika receives daily requests from countries of Latin America, the CIS, and North Africa for the manufacture of mobile anti-infection units," it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 372,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 16,000 people have died.