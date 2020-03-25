UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Supply To Latin America, Africa Mobile Hospitals To Combat COVID-19 - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russia May Supply to Latin America, Africa Mobile Hospitals to Combat COVID-19 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A number of Latin American and North African countries have sent Russia requests for mobile hospitals to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Proekt-Technika Corporation developing the systems told Sputnik.

"In connection with the global epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus, the number of countries having infected people is increasing.

Proekt Technika receives daily requests from countries of Latin America, the CIS, and North Africa for the manufacture of mobile anti-infection units," it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 372,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 16,000 people have died.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Mobile Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

4 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

5 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

5 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

7 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

6 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.