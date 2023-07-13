(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Moscow is considering an option of suspending participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until conditions that concern Russia are fulfilled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin told reporters that "nothing was done" for Russia within the framework of the grain deal, as the agreement benefited only the other side.

"We may suspend our participation in this deal. If everyone once again says that all the promises made to us will be fulfilled, well, let them fulfill this promise, and we will immediately join this deal, again," Putin said.

The president also said that Russia will think about the extension of the grain deal as "there are still few days left" before the July 17 deadline.