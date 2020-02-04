UrduPoint.com
Russia May Take Part In Development Of Indian Regional Airplane - Trade Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:03 PM

Russia may participate in the development of an Indian turboprop regional passenger plane, Denis Manturov, the minister of industry and trade, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia may participate in the development of an Indian turboprop regional passenger plane, Denis Manturov, the minister of industry and trade, told Sputnik.

"Russia's potential participation in the development of a regional Indian 90-seat turboprop airplane (RTA90-NG), presented by the National Aerospace Laboratories is being discussed," Manturov said.

NAL has suggested building seven variants of the plane.

