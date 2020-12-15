UrduPoint.com
Russia Mediated Baku-Yerevan Prisoner Exchange Negotiations For 2 Weeks - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Rustam Muradov, spent two weeks intensively negotiating with Baku and Yerevan on the "all for all" prisoners exchange, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing.

"For two weeks, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov, conducted intensive negotiations with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides on the exchange of prisoners on the 'all for all' principle," Konashenkov said.

He added that as a result of the agreements reached on December 14, the exchange of prisoners of war took place. The commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces personally handed over 12 people to the Azerbaijani side and 44 people to the Armenian side.

The ceasefire is being observed along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, Konashenkov said.

He also said that 825 more people had returned from the territory of Armenia to Karabakh over past day. During the peacekeeping operation, the safe return of more than 39,000 refugees was ensured.

