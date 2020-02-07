Russia, Mexico Have Good Prospects for Developing Military Cooperation - Lavrov

Russia and Mexico have significant opportunities for the further development of military cooperation between the two nations, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russia and Mexico have significant opportunities for the further development of military cooperation between the two nations, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On Thursday, Lavrov visited Mexico for talks with his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, as part of his Latin American tour.

"As we confirmed today, [Moscow and Mexico] have good prospects for [cooperation] in the spheres of energy, automotive industry, shipbuilding, aviation, chemical industries, as well as in pharmaceuticals, railroad transport and agriculture, and we have good possibilities in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," Lavrov said at a press conference after the talks.

The Russian foreign minister added that Mexico hosts about 50 Russian-made helicopters, as well as a service center and a pilot training center.