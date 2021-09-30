UrduPoint.com

Russia, Mexico Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Cooperate On Labor, Social Welfare

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Russia, Mexico Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Cooperate on Labor, Social Welfare

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said on Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mexican Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare.

The document was signed during the visit of a Russian delegation led by Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov to Mexico from September 26-28. The visit was timed to the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence.

"Following negotiations with Mexican Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Luisa Alcalde, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Russian Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Mexican Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare on cooperation on labor and social welfare," the ministry said.

During his visit, Kotyakov also met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier.

Congratulating President Obrador on the anniversary date, Kotyakov said that

"Today in Mexico we see one of our important partners in Latin America and the world as a whole," he told teh Mexican president, welcoming the "open and equal partnership and cooperation" between the countries and "close interaction in the UN, G20, APEC and other international forums."

The Russian delegation also signed an intergovernmental agreement with Mexico "on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes," and a memorandum of cooperation between Russia-Mexico Entrepreneurial Committee and the Mexican business Council for Foreign Trade. 

