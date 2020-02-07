UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Mexico To Hold Meeting Of Intergovernmental Commission On Trade This Year - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russia and Mexico agreed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Mexico City this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov is currently visiting Mexico, where he met with his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard.

"Our common position is that we need to diversify our trade and investment ties, including via more active use of the potential of the Russian-Mexican Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation ... We agreed that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation would be held here, in Mexico City, this year," Lavrov told reporters on Thursday after the meeting with Ebrard.

According to Lavrov, the previous meeting of the commission took place in 2011.

