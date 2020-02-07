UrduPoint.com
Russia, Mexico Want Venezuelan Problems To Be Solved Via Inclusive Dialogue - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Both Russia and Mexico are standing for solving the problems faced by Venezuela via an inclusive dialogue between all key political forces of the Latin American nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov is currently visiting Mexico, where he met with his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard.

"Similarly to Russia, Mexico advocates resolution of all problems in this country [Venezuela] solely through dialogue between the government and the opposition, inclusive dialogue between all key political forces of this country," Lavrov told reporters on Thursday after the meeting with Ebrard.

The minister also criticized the US attempts to meddle in the Venezuelan internal affairs.

"We have agreed that any attempts to revive neocolonialist doctrines, such as the Monroe Doctrine, repeat a scenario of notorious 'color revolutions' pose a threat of dangerous escalation of tensions," Lavrov added.

Venezuela is facing a deep political and economic crisis, which is aggravated by the US pressure on the Latin American country.

Last year, then head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. Maduro has said Guaido was a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States could control Venezuela's natural resources.

