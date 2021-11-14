UrduPoint.com

Russia Might Help Turkey To Create 5th-Generation Fighter Jet - Defense Cooperation Body

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:10 PM

Russia Might Help Turkey to Create 5th-Generation Fighter Jet - Defense Cooperation Body

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Moscow is in talks with Ankara about assistance in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to render assistance to the Republic of Turkey (in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft), and now we are negotiating this project," Shugayev said at the Dubai Airshow exhibition.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Dubai Ankara Sunday

