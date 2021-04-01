UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Might Launch Digital Monitoring Tool For Human Rights Protection - Ombudswoman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:55 PM

Russia Might Launch Digital Monitoring Tool for Human Rights Protection - Ombudswoman

Russia plans to begin developing a digital system for monitoring the protection of human rights in the country, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia plans to begin developing a digital system for monitoring the protection of human rights in the country, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday.

"With the government's support, we plan to begin in 2021 the creation of a state information system 'Commissioner for Human Rights' that will automate the collection, processing, storage, analysis and monitoring of information related to the state of human rights protection in Russia," Moskalkova said in an annual report, obtained by Sputnik.

The ombudswoman expects the new platform to mark a "transition to a new level of openness and transparency" in the work of human rights commissioners.

Moskalkova admitted that the shift to a new format of people-to-government interaction might not be easy for everyone, therefore the government should boost efforts for increasing people's literacy in safe use of digital technologies, for example by launching educational courses.

The report cited a poll that found that 38 percent of Russians currently consider the level of their digital literacy "low" and "below average."

Related Topics

Russia Government

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Abu Dhabi Ports&#039; COVI ..

12 minutes ago

NICVD sets up its 30th Centre at Tando Allahyar (D ..

2 minutes ago

Crimea Vanishes From Maps in Ukrainian History Tex ..

2 minutes ago

846 shopping malls, schools sealed

2 minutes ago

Pak-Afghanistan signed extension of APTTA

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.