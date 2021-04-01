Russia Might Launch Digital Monitoring Tool for Human Rights Protection - Ombudswoman

Russia plans to begin developing a digital system for monitoring the protection of human rights in the country, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia plans to begin developing a digital system for monitoring the protection of human rights in the country, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday.

"With the government's support, we plan to begin in 2021 the creation of a state information system 'Commissioner for Human Rights' that will automate the collection, processing, storage, analysis and monitoring of information related to the state of human rights protection in Russia," Moskalkova said in an annual report, obtained by Sputnik.

The ombudswoman expects the new platform to mark a "transition to a new level of openness and transparency" in the work of human rights commissioners.

Moskalkova admitted that the shift to a new format of people-to-government interaction might not be easy for everyone, therefore the government should boost efforts for increasing people's literacy in safe use of digital technologies, for example by launching educational courses.

The report cited a poll that found that 38 percent of Russians currently consider the level of their digital literacy "low" and "below average."