Russia Might Launch Mass COVID-19 Vaccination With Sputnik V In November - Producer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The mass vaccination of Russian citizens with the domestically-produced Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 might start next month, Vasily Ignatiev, the CEO of the R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, which is one of the vaccine's producers, said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, there are five production sites that are involved in the scaling of the production of the Sputnik [V] vaccine. As follows from the general assessment, the large-scale vaccination can be launched from the end of November or in December," Ignatiev said at the Open Innovations forum, which is underway in Moscow.

The chief executive further noted that the Russian manufacturers were working around the clock to make mass vaccination possible in the nearest future.

"Yesterday evening, we had a big meeting of all manufacturers with [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova in the government," Ignatiev said.

Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in tandem with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, became the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease on August 11. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

Aside from R-Pharm, two other Russian pharmaceutical companies, Binnopharm and Generium, were announced as producers of the Sputnik V vaccine.

