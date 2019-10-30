UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Might Participate In China-Led Project On Gravitational Waves Detection - Scientist

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Russia Might Participate in China-Led Project on Gravitational Waves Detection - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian scientists could join the China-led TianQin Project, the space-borne gravitational-wave detector consisting of three space telescopes in Earth orbit, Vadim Milyukov, Doctor of Sciences in Sternberg Astronomical Institute of the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), said on Tuesday.

"At the initiative of MSU rector Viktor Sadovnichiy and First Deputy General Director of Roscosmos Yury Urlichich,  several meetings were held with stakeholders to study opportunities to participate in such a collaboration within the framework of cooperation between Roscosmos and China National Space Administration," Milyukov said at a conference on gravitational and magnetic fields of Earth.

According to Milyukov, the meeting between the Russian and Chinese scientists to discuss a framework of future cooperation will take place in early 2020. After the meeting, the Russian academy of Sciences' Space Council and Roscosmos would decide on Russia's participation in the project, the scientist said. 

Construction of infrastructure needed for the launch of TianQin Project began in early 2016, while its official start is planned to take place in 2030. The estimated cost of the project would be about $2.3 billion.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Doctor 2016 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

10 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

10 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.