UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Might Reciprocate Turkish Ban On Cargo Carriers On Monday - Transport Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Russia Might Reciprocate Turkish Ban on Cargo Carriers on Monday - Transport Ministry

Russia will introduce restrictions for Turkish trucking beginning 11 p.m. on Monday if Ankara fails to roll back its restrictions for Russian auto cargo carriers in its territory, the Russian Ministry of Transport said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russia will introduce restrictions for Turkish trucking beginning 11 p.m. on Monday if Ankara fails to roll back its restrictions for Russian auto cargo carriers in its territory, the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

According to the statement, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh has discussed the matter on the phone with his Turkish counterpart, Adil Karaismailoglu.

"In particular, they have discussed the issue of lifting restrictions for Russian road carriers when entering Turkish territory. The Turkish side said that it intended to remove all previously imposed restrictions in the near future.

The Russian side warned that in case of an absence of the decision to remove restrictions on Russian road carriers, mirror measures may be introduced for Turkish carriers from 23:00 on May 11, 2020," the statement read.

The ministry said that Ditrikh and Karaismailoglu had also agreed to make joint efforts to ensure that cargo transportation by trucking carriers of Russia and Turkey have no restrictions on the time of their stay in one another's territory.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Road Ankara May 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Fa ..

33 seconds ago

Gold price sheds Rs 500 traded at Rs 95,500 per to ..

35 seconds ago

Embassy of Pakistan to France organizes virtual Me ..

37 seconds ago

SAIF Zone announces completion of development work ..

7 minutes ago

Allow bowlers to ball-tamper, says ex-Australia ca ..

39 seconds ago

10 gamblers rounded up with Rs 18,230 cash stake m ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.