Russia Might Reciprocate Turkish Ban on Cargo Carriers on Monday - Transport Ministry

Russia will introduce restrictions for Turkish trucking beginning 11 p.m. on Monday if Ankara fails to roll back its restrictions for Russian auto cargo carriers in its territory, the Russian Ministry of Transport said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russia will introduce restrictions for Turkish trucking beginning 11 p.m. on Monday if Ankara fails to roll back its restrictions for Russian auto cargo carriers in its territory, the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

According to the statement, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh has discussed the matter on the phone with his Turkish counterpart, Adil Karaismailoglu.

"In particular, they have discussed the issue of lifting restrictions for Russian road carriers when entering Turkish territory. The Turkish side said that it intended to remove all previously imposed restrictions in the near future.

The Russian side warned that in case of an absence of the decision to remove restrictions on Russian road carriers, mirror measures may be introduced for Turkish carriers from 23:00 on May 11, 2020," the statement read.

The ministry said that Ditrikh and Karaismailoglu had also agreed to make joint efforts to ensure that cargo transportation by trucking carriers of Russia and Turkey have no restrictions on the time of their stay in one another's territory.