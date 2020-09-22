Russia Might Start Issuing 1-Year Visas to Foreigners With Russian Family Members

The Russian government has submitted to the parliament's lower house on Tuesday a bill that could extend the duration of multiple-entry visas up to one year for foreigners with close family members in Russia, according to the State Duma's e-repository of documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Russian government has submitted to the parliament's lower house on Tuesday a bill that could extend the duration of multiple-entry visas up to one year for foreigners with close family members in Russia, according to the State Duma's e-repository of documents.

"The bill envisions multiple-entry long-term private visas for foreigners who are close family members of Russian citizens, including spouses, parents, children, adoptive parents, adopted children, full and half siblings, grandfathers, grandmothers and grandchildren," the document's abstract read.

The bill, if passed into law, will extend the family visa validity period from the current three months to 12 months, removing from the effective law the provision that a single uninterrupted stay under such a visa is limited to 90 days within each 180-day period.

"Thus, the permitted period of stay of the specified category of foreign citizens in Russia will be up to one year, which will create comfortable conditions for obtaining a temporary residence permit or a permanent residency in Russia," the document read.

Russian citizens seeking a visit from a foreign family member will need to certify this in a written note, with no need to file a formal invitation letter with local police authorities.