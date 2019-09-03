Russia Military Deployments in Kurils Not Discussed at Peace Deal Talks With Japan- Moscow

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia does not discuss possible military deployments on the Kuril Islands during its peace treaty negotiations with Japan, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.

"I'm not aware of plans about our military construction, but this has nothing to do with the peace treaty negotiations.

Russian military construction is not discussed at these negotiations," Morgulov told reporters, when asked about possible deployment of Russia's Bastion coastal defense missile system on the disputed islands.