Russia Military Helicopter Mi-8 Crashes in Saratov Region - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian military helicopter Mi-8 crashed in Saratov Region, information about casualties is being specified, a spokesperson for the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A Mi-8 helicopter crashed near the settlement of Sokolovy," the spokesperson said, adding the circumstances of the incident and information about possible victims is being specified.