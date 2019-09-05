UrduPoint.com
Russia Military Helicopter Mi-8 Crashes In Saratov Region - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:42 PM

Russia Military Helicopter Mi-8 Crashes in Saratov Region - Emergency Services

Russian military helicopter Mi-8 crashed in Saratov Region, information about casualties is being specified, a spokesperson for the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian military helicopter Mi-8 crashed in Saratov Region, information about casualties is being specified, a spokesperson for the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A Mi-8 helicopter crashed near the settlement of Sokolovy," the spokesperson said, adding the circumstances of the incident and information about possible victims is being specified.

