Russia Mission to UN to Hold Informal Meeting of UNSC on Human Rights in Ukraine, Baltics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Russian mission to the United Nations will hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on human and ethnic minorities' rights in Ukraine and the Baltic countries, Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"On December 22 at 6 p.m. of Moscow time (15:00 p.m. GMT) our mission is holding an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on so-called 'Arria Formula' on respecting human and ethnic minorities rights in Baltic countries and Ukraine. We will discuss a topic of glorification of Nazi criminals and their accomplices in these states," Polyanskiy said via his Telegram channel.

UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues Fernand de Varennes, along with representatives of non-government organizations, experts and activists from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Russia, will deliver remarks during the meeting.

"We are sure that it will be useful for our colleagues in the Security Council to learn "first-hand" about the real situation in these countries, information about which they try not to notice here," Polyanskiy said.

The meeting will be broadcasting through UN website and the Russian Mission YouTube channel, he added.