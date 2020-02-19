Russia Modernizes An-140 Plane, Adds Aerial Photography Option

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Russia's Experimental Machine-Building Plant named after Myasishchev, a part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), has completed the modernization of the An-140-100 aircraft, which was upgraded to include the option of aerial photography, the UAC press service said on Wednesday.

"The plane has received the necessary refinement of its airframe and systems, and special equipment facilitating the aerial mapping of the area has been installed," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the modernized aircraft is due to start test flights in the near future.

The modernized An-140-100 will be able to conduct high-res mapping. The photos that it will take can then be used to create electronic and digital maps, and spatial and three-dimensional models of both the Earth's surface and the bottom of ponds.