Russia, Moldova Have Dialogue Mechanisms, No Need For Sudden Statements - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russia, Moldova Have Dialogue Mechanisms, No Need for Sudden Statements - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russia and Moldova have mechanisms for dialogue, "sudden statements" of President-Elect Maia Sandu on Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria are not helpful, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday.

"When people take up a microphone, they want to achieve something by making some matters public. Ostensibly, because it is impossible to solve or because the other side is not willing to listen and so on. Why make sudden statements publicly on this topic [presence of Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria] now, is a question for Moldova," Zakharova said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the spokeswoman, "this approach is no help in terms of settlement."

"We have all kinds of mechanisms of dialogue, there are regular communication formats via diplomatic channels, which help settle various matters, even the most difficult ones," Zakharova said.

Moscow is ready to discuss any issues that could be of interest to Moldova and Russia, the spokeswoman said.

