Russia, Moldova Not Yet In Substantive Talks On President Sandu's Visit - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:33 PM

Moscow and Chisinau are not yet engaged in substantive negotiations on Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Russia, an informed source in the Russian capital told Sputnik on Thursday

Sandu, who was inaugurated last week, has recently announced she is ready to come to Russia if invited, as there are many important topics to discuss.

"Practical aspects related to Sandu's visit to Moscow are not discussed yet," the source said.

More Stories From World

