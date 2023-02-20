UrduPoint.com

Russia-Moldova Ties Are Very Tense, Lack Of Constructiveness Harms Relations - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Relations between Russia and Moldova are currently very tense and the lack of constructiveness harms these ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Our relations with Moldova are very, very tense. The Moldovan leadership, you know, focuses on, probably, everything anti-Russian, and also sinks to such anti-Russian hysteria.

This lack of constructiveness can hardly help Moldova itself, and, of course, it harms our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the recent statement of Moldova's new prime minister, Dorin Recean, on the demilitarization of the breakaway region of Transnistria and the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, the official recommended the Moldovan counterparts to be "very careful."

"As for the Transnistrian affairs, we continue to perform our respective functions," he added.

