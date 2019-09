Russia, Mongolia Agree to Set Up Working Group on China Gas Pipeline Project Soon - Novak

Russia and Mongolia have agreed to set up a working group on a China gas pipeline project in the near future, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019)

"We agreed to set up a working group in the near future," Novak said when asked if he had discussed the issue with his Mongolian counterpart, Tserenpil Davaasuren.