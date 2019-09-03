Russia, Mongolia Sign New Permanent Partnership Treaty Following Presidential Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAANBAATAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia and Mongolia on Tuesday have signed a permanent treaty on friendly relations and their comprehensive strategic partnership following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, in addition to a number of deals signed between the governments and businesses of the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on an official visit.

The new permanent treaty will replace the 1993 Russian-Mongolian Treaty of Friendly Relations and Cooperation and will have no expiration date.

The other signed documents included agreements on counterterrorism and cross-border cooperation, as well as intercabinet protocols to resume Russia's unpaid military assistance to Mongolia under a bilateral agreement signed in March 2004.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Russia's Rosseti PJSC and Mongolia's Erdenes Mongol, two large operators of energy grids, and an agreement between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Mongolia's DBM Asset Management company to establish an investment cooperation fund.