UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Mongolia Sign New Permanent Partnership Treaty Following Presidential Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:37 PM

Russia, Mongolia Sign New Permanent Partnership Treaty Following Presidential Talks

Russia and Mongolia on Tuesday have signed a permanent treaty on friendly relations and their comprehensive strategic partnership following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, in addition to a number of deals signed between the governments and businesses of the two countries

ULAANBAATAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia and Mongolia on Tuesday have signed a permanent treaty on friendly relations and their comprehensive strategic partnership following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, in addition to a number of deals signed between the governments and businesses of the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on an official visit.

The new permanent treaty will replace the 1993 Russian-Mongolian Treaty of Friendly Relations and Cooperation and will have no expiration date.

The other signed documents included agreements on counterterrorism and cross-border cooperation, as well as intercabinet protocols to resume Russia's unpaid military assistance to Mongolia under a bilateral agreement signed in March 2004.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Russia's Rosseti PJSC and Mongolia's Erdenes Mongol, two large operators of energy grids, and an agreement between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Mongolia's DBM Asset Management company to establish an investment cooperation fund.

Related Topics

Russia Company Visit Ulaanbaatar Vladimir Putin Mongolia March Agreement

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to launch drive next w ..

4 minutes ago

PSA announces 2019-20 World Tour Calendar

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

MD, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company directs of ..

4 minutes ago

Reports presented in Senate on increase in prices ..

8 minutes ago

Committee formed to improve housing foundation's p ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.