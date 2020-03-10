UrduPoint.com
Russia, Mongolia Suspend Cross-Border Railway Travel Due To Coronavirus - Russian Railways

Tue 10th March 2020

Passenger train traffic between Russia and Mongolia will be suspended from March 10 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the press service of the Russian Railways company announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Passenger train traffic between Russia and Mongolia will be suspended from March 10 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the press service of the Russian Railways company announced on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the request by Mongolia's JSC Ulan Bator Railway (UBR), passenger train traffic is suspended through the border crossing Naushki-Suhe Bator from March 10, 2020, and until further notice, in order to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection in Mongolia," the press service said.

