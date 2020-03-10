Russia, Mongolia Suspend Cross-Border Railway Travel Due to Coronavirus - Russian Railways

(@FahadShabbir)

Passenger train traffic between Russia and Mongolia will be suspended from March 10 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the press service of the Russian Railways company announced on Tuesday

"In accordance with the request by Mongolia's JSC Ulan Bator Railway (UBR), passenger train traffic is suspended through the border crossing Naushki-Suhe Bator from March 10, 2020, and until further notice, in order to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection in Mongolia," the press service said.