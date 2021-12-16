UrduPoint.com

Russia, Mongolia To Continue Cooperating In COVID-19 Response - Declaration

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:56 PM

Russia and Mongolia will continue cooperation in the COVID-19 response and make efforts to restore transport links between the countries, according to the joint political declaration adopted on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russia and Mongolia will continue cooperation in the COVID-19 response and make efforts to restore transport links between the countries, according to the joint political declaration adopted on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh that two countries adopted the declaration.

"The sides will continue to cooperate to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), will take the necessary efforts to restore transport links between the two countries, and will also explore the possibility of prompt full recovery of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation for the period after the end of the pandemic (COVID-19)," the declaration read.

