Russia, Mongolia To Create Investment Cooperation Fund - Russian Direct Investment Fund

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Russia and Mongolia will sign an agreement to create a fund for bilateral investment cooperation, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday.

"The RDIF signs today an important agreement with the Mongolian investment fund to create a Russian-Mongolian fund for investment cooperation," Dmitriev told reporters.

He noted that the fund would aim at boosting investment cooperation significantly, bringing it to "hundreds of millions of Dollars" per year.

According to Dmitriev, Russia and Mongolia are cooperating actively on advanced technologies and transport infrastructure, and the new fund would promote even better cooperation.

