Russia Monitoring NATO Naval Drills in High North - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia's Northern Fleet is monitoring surface and submarine exercises by six NATO nations in the North Atlantic Ocean, the National Defense Control Center said Wednesday.

The Dynamic Mongoose exercise led by the Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) began off Iceland's coast on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on July 10.

"The Northern Fleet's means and forces have been involved in a complex of measures aimed at monitoring NATO MARCOM warships and planes during the exercise," the statement read.

The drills involve submarines from France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as ships from Canada, Norway, the UK and the US. Iceland is providing logistical support.